Service changes for animal control, Animal Services Center

Augusta County is making temporary changes to the services typically offered 24 hours per day, seven days per week by the animal control office.

Due to limited staffing, starting on Friday, animal control will respond to calls, Monday-Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekend and after-hour calls will only be responded to in cases of emergency. All animal control calls are dispatched through Augusta County’s Emergency Communications Center (911).

Additionally, note that the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center is currently closed until Oct. 12, and possibly longer, due to staffing issues. Check with the shelter first before driving there as operational hours can change. SVASC provides local animal sheltering and additional services for Augusta, Staunton and Waynesboro.

If you need to claim your pet from the shelter or if you need to surrender your animal, schedule an appointment by emailing SVASC at staff.svasc@gmail.com or calling them at 540.943.5142. All phone calls and emails will be returned as promptly as possible as resources allow.

If your animal has been picked up and is being housed at the shelter, pay your fines before retrieving them by contacting the Treasurer’s Office at 540.245.5660. Again, make an appointment with the shelter before picking up your animal, at 540.943.5142.

Dogs running at large are not considered an emergency. Should you see a stray dog, please give the dog time to return home or try to find its owner. Tips and suggestions for what to do if you find a stray are posted on the SVASC Facebook page.

For concerns about wildlife, call the Wildlife Center at 540.942.9453 or the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, toll-free at 1-855-571-9003.

Augusta County is looking to hire additional animal control officers. For these and additional open positions, visit the county jobs listing.

