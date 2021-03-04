Series Preview: #16 Virginia travels for Florida State for weekend ACC Baseball action

#16 Virginia (5-3, 1-2 ACC) will begin a three-game series at Florida State (2-4, 0-3 ACC) on Friday. First pitch for the opener is set for 6 p.m. and will air live on ACCNX.

All three games in the series will be carried on ACCNX, available to authenticated subscribers of ACC Network via the ESPN App. In addition, Friday’s and Sunday’s game can be heard locally in Charlottesville on WINA 98.9 FM/1070 AM and anywhere on WINA.com.

Links for broadcasts and in-game live stats are available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia baseball official twitter account (@UVABaseball) for in-game updates.

Probable Starters

Friday, 6 p.m.

Virginia – LHP Andrew Abbott (1-1, 2.13 ERA, 12.2 IP, 2 BB, 15 SO)

Florida State – LHP Parker Messick (0-2, 7.36 ERA, 7.1 IP, 5 BB, 12 SO)

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Virginia – RHP Griff McGarry (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 9.0 IP, 5 BB, 18 SO)

Florida State – RHP Bryce Hubbart (1-1, 3.18 ERA, 5.2 IP, 2 BB, 11 SO)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Virginia – RHP Mike Vasil (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 12.0 IP, 0 BB, 11 SO)

Florida State – RHP Conor Grady (1-0, 4.82 ERA, 9.1 IP, 5 BB, 10 SO)

Baseball Notebook

All three starting pitchers last weekend – Andrew Abbott, Griff McGarry and Mike Vasil – pitched five or more innings and allowed three or fewer runs.

The Cavalier pitching staff has limited its opponents to three or less earned runs in six of the first eight games this season. Without the nine earned runs allowed to the UConn offense on Feb. 20, the Virginia pitching staff holds an ERA of 1.48.

Converted to a starting pitcher in 2021, Abbott produced his first career quality start, going a career-high seven innings, allowing three runs against North Carolina. The lefthander struck out six batters in his fifth career start.

Saturday starting pitcher Griff McGarry produced his second-straight nine-strikeout performance to start the season last weekend at North Carolina. Six of his nine strikeouts came in the second and third innings. He is the first UVA pitcher to have nine or more strikeouts in his first two starts of the year since Danny Hultzen in 2011.

Mike Vasil improved to 2-0 on the young season and produced his fifth-straight quality start to help Virginia salvage the series at UNC. He sat down 11-straight batters after surrendering a leadoff single to start the game.

Vasil is the only pitcher in college baseball with 12 innings pitched, no walks and no earned runs.

As a staff Virginia is tied 13th in the country in strikeouts with 94 and ranked 17th with 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings

Nic Kent recorded his 100 th career hit on Tuesday as part of his team-best fifth two-hit game of the 2021 season. On the basepaths he swiped his fourth bag of the year and has been successful in his last 10 attempts dating back to 2019.

career hit on Tuesday as part of his team-best fifth two-hit game of the 2021 season. On the basepaths he swiped his fourth bag of the year and has been successful in his last 10 attempts dating back to 2019. Reliever Blake Bales is tops in the ACC with five appearances out of the bullpen. He has not allowed a run in five innings pitched and has fanned 10 of the 18 batters he’s faced this season.

Closer Stephen Schoch has saved three games this year, tied for the most in the ACC. He has eight saves in a Cavalier uniform and his 21 career saves are tied for the third most among active pitchers in the NCAA.

Marc Lebreux walked in the sixth inning of Tuesday’s win over George Washington and extended his reached base streak to 23 games. Both Lebreux and Zack Gelof have reached base in all eight games this season.

