September is time to celebrate Virginia’s top farm commodity

Two decades ago the National Chicken Council launched National Chicken Month to boost September sales.

Traditionally a slow time for chicken sales, September has turned into one of the year’s best sales months.

“Summer grilling season may be waning, but opportunities to enjoy this versatile, healthy protein remain plentiful,” said Hobey Bauhan, president of the Virginia Poultry Federation. “Football season is here, and chicken is the perfect centerpiece when gathering for a big game.”

There are 25 billion chickens in the world, making them the most abundant bird species. In Virginia, poultry is Virginia’s top agricultural commodity, contributing billions of dollars economically and supporting thousands of jobs and hundreds of family farms, Bauhan said.

National Chicken Month “is a great time to remember the hard-working Virginians who produce and process delicious and nutritious chicken for healthy diets in our country and around the world,” he added.

According to the Virginia Poultry Federation, Virginia farmers produced 278.9 million broiler chickens in 2018, ranking Virginia 10th nationally. A total of 1.67 billion pounds of chicken was produced in 2018 on about 800 Virginia farms.

Chicken is lean, carbohydrate-free and rich in vitamins B3 and B6.

To celebrate National Chicken Month, consider trying a new recipe from the National Chicken Council website at chickeneverymonth.com.