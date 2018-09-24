Sept. 25 is National Voter Registration Day

The Virginia Department of Elections will be participating in National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday. Volunteers and organizations from all over the Commonwealth will encourage all eligible Virginians to register to vote and increase awareness of voter registration opportunities.

On that day, the Department, in coordination with OnTheSquareVA, will host an “Everything Elections Table.” The table will be set up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Capitol Square near the Bell Tower. At the table, the public can find materials including voter registration forms, address update forms, applications for absentee ballots and voter photo ID information. Department employees will be on hand to answer any questions about elections and the voter registration process.

The deadline for registering to vote in the November 6, 2018 election is October 15, 2018. All eligible Virginians can register to vote or verify their registration status at vote.virginia.gov. As of August 31, 2018 the Commonwealth of Virginia had 5,596,818 registered voters.

“Voting is a fundamental right of our democracy,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner. “The Virginia Department of Elections is committed to ensuring that all eligible residents of the Commonwealth are able to exercise that right.”

Every year, millions of Americans are unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day seeks to raise awareness of voting registration opportunities around the country.

You can find out more about National Voter Registration Day at NationalVoterRegistrationDay. org.

