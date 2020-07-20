SEO for small business: Why your small business needs to invest in optimization

For a not-so-tech-savvy business owner, the idea of building a website, investing in SEO, and hiring a guest posting service UK company to promote their brand might seem like an utter waste of money.

Some of them even look at posts talking about brands paying influencers thousands of dollars on Instagram, and muttered to themselves, “Do these things really bring any results?”

Well, news flash; they bring more than results!

If executed well, a digital marketing strategy involving SEO, guest posting, email marketing, social media marketing, and the others can transform the status of a business in the blink of an eye.

How is that possible? Some may quip! Well, as far as SEO is concerned, we’ll show you the HOWs in the next few sessions of this post.

To learn more about how strategies like SEO guest post, influencer marketing, social media marketing, etc. can benefit your business, simply look them up online.

SEO will transform the status of your business by making you more popular

Unless if you’re okay with the title of a “local champion,” I see no reason why you shouldn’t invest in anything that has the potential to make your brand more popular.

SEO is one such thing!

If executed well – a professional company like SEO Service Canada can guarantee that – SEO can put your business name in front of thousands, if not millions of people globally.

By getting your business website on the first pages of Google, SEO makes you visible to the millions of passive searchers that come to Google to search for things.

For example, let’s say you sell handmade products in your immediate neighborhood. With proper SEO optimization, your products can become visible to people living in faraway countries, many of whom might be interested in patronizing you.

SEO will transform the status of your business by improving your website’s user experience (UX)

It is not just enough to create a business website and leave it be. If you want people to come to that site, stay on it, and carry out the action you expect of them (buy, hire, invest, or partner with you), you’ll need to make the site attractive and compelling enough.

That is, your website has to be so irresistible to visitors that they’ll have no choice but to stay long enough to carry out your ultimate desire.

This is where SEO comes in. With a well-structured on-page SEO technique, your website’s UX will be given a huge lift so that incoming visitors will be motivated to do whatever you want them to do.

PRO TIP: If your current website UX sucks, do not hesitate to hire a website designer like Hurryworld.com to help you look into it because both UX and SEO go hand-in-hand.

SEO will transform the status of your business by bringing in PR

Although SEO and PR may seem like two birds from separate trees, they do share a lot in common.

The biggest connection between the two lies in link building.

Earning links from reputable websites is a main component of any SEO strategy. This means that one of the biggest parts of an SEO professional’s job is to identify opportunities for placement or coverage on industry blogs, news publications, and other relevant sites.

And considering that a PR strategy revolves around getting prominent publications and influencers to talk about your company, this presents a huge opportunity.

When you use link building research to find new ways to get your brand in front of consumers, you’ll be much more effective in distributing content to potential customers and clients.

SEO will transform the status of your business by helping you find more customers

Customers are the heartbeats of any business. Unfortunately, they’re also the hardest to come by!

The good news?

SEO has an inherent ability to help your business find new customers. How?

Well, SEO will help you gain better rankings in search engine result pages. And with these improved rankings, your business website will become visible to newer audiences (many of whom may have never heard about your business before).

SEO will transform the status of your business by improving your conversion rates

One of the biggest complaints on the lips of most business website owners is that the money they spend on creating websites doesn’t always translate into sales for them. But do you know why?

Their site lacks proper SEO! It doesn’t matter how much you spend at a web designer’s shop, and a content creator’s office; if you don’t spend as much money or even more on SEO, there’s every likelihood your investment may never come to fruition.

With SEO, your site will be optimized for speed, mobile responsiveness, improved UX, and higher rankings, all of which contribute to better conversions – site visitors becoming customers!

SEO will transform the status of your business by helping you beat the competition

There is no business without competition. And even now, the competitions have gone beyond the traditional store-to-store battle for customers. Businesses are now contending for clients and prospects on the web too.

The challenge now is, how will your business beat off the competition it faces on the web? How will you ensure that prospective customers choose your business and not that of your competitors?

In comes SEO!

If your competitors are on the web but aren’t doing SEO, you have the opportunity to keep your own customers and even steal theirs. But if they’re already doing SEO, whereas you aren’t, you risk suffering the same fate.

By and large, the guy who does the best SEO on the web will get the highest number of customers!

So, if you’re looking for the fastest way to ward off your business competitions, invest in SEO today. In little to no time, you’ll outrank your competitors on the web and start attracting their customers to yourself.

SEO will transform the status of your business by opening newer sales channels on social media

The relationship between SEO and social media is by-directional. If a webpage has higher rankings on search engines, it will also gain more exposure on social media.

And with more exposure on social media, we both know what results can be expected in terms of sales and lead generation.

