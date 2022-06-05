Sentara to host online event on LGBTQ+ experiences with healthcare

Sentara invites you to join them on Wednesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. for a Pride Month panel discussion. The topic of the webinar is “Transgender & Non-Binary Experiences with Healthcare.”

Hosted by Rayven Johnson (she, her hers), the online event will feature speakers from the LGBT Life Center.

Sentara posted on their Facebook page: “The LGBTQ+ community is always welcome here. Sentara continues to protect patient rights in support of the LGBTQ+ communities we serve.”

Advance registration is required at https://bit.ly/SentaraPride

Story by Crystal Abbe Graham

