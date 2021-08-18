Sentara Healthcare is first statewide sponsor of Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Sentara Healthcare will join the Alzheimer’s Association chapters in Virginia as the first statewide sponsor for 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s®.

Sentara Healthcare will sponsor the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Chesapeake, Suffolk, Melfa, Newport News, Williamsburg, Farmville, Middle Peninsula/Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, Richmond, Greater Augusta County, Harrisonburg, Charlottesville and the Tri-Counties Walk covering Fauquier, Prince William and Stafford.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving forward with plans to host the event in person this fall. The health and safety of participants, volunteers and staff remain the Association’s top priorities while continuing to monitor the pandemic and make decisions about event details in local communities. While planning to gather in person, the Alzheimer’s Association will continue to offer options to participate in Walk to End Alzheimer’s online and in neighborhoods across the country.

“We are grateful to Sentara Healthcare for their commitment to the Alzheimer’s Association as the first statewide sponsor for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s®. Sentara Healthcare has been a valued partner of the Alzheimer’s Association for many years. Their generous investment this year will support the advancement of research and help lessen the loneliness, the fear, and the frustration associated with Alzheimer’s disease and all other dementia not only in southeastern Virginia but throughout the state,” said Gino Colombara, Executive Director, Alzheimer’s Association Southeastern Virginia Chapter.

“We are proud to sponsor and support the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which helps raise awareness about the impact of Alzheimer’s Disease in our communities. Sentara is committed to improving health every day. Working in partnership with important community organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association will help us to make strides in research and education and provide critical resources for individuals and caregivers whose lives are affected by this terrible disease.,” said Donna Forrest, Director, Population Health Medicare, Sentara Healthcare.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

For more information and to receive the latest updates on this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.