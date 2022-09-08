Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland
sentara healthcare gifts 500000 to federation of virginia food banks
Virginia

Sentara Healthcare gifts $500,000 to Federation of Virginia Food Banks

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
vegetables crate food business
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A partnership between Sentara Healthcare and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks will improve health outcomes through greater access to healthy foods and nutrition security resources.

Sentara Healthcare’s gift of a $500,000 grant, according to a press release, will align all seven Feeding America food banks in Virginia in a shared vision, the “Boundless Collaboration for Health Equity” initiative.

In the next three years, the initiative will transform the charitable food system with the establishment of a “healthy pantry” network. The initiative will also improve nutrition ranking systems and food sourcing policies at food banks, strengthen screening and referral partnerships with healthcare providers, and develop a data-sharing platform.

“The voices of our neighbors have been at the center of this initiative since the earliest stages,” Federation of Virginia Food Banks Executive Director Eddie Oliver said in the press release. “With partners like Sentara Healthcare, we can better invest in nutritious food today and break the cycle of nutrition insecurity and chronic disease.”

The federation supports seven food banks in Virginia and Washington, D.C. with building partnerships, securing resources, sharing data and raising awareness of food insecurity throughout the Commonwealth. In 2021, the seven food banks distributed 199 million pounds of food through 1,340 agency partners. The federation serves approximately 1 million individuals every year.

“Access to nutritious foods is essential for individuals to thrive by mitigating diseases like diabetes, heart disease and cancer. By working with our trusted food bank partners, we are committed to getting healthy foods to every table,” Sherry Norquist, Director of Community Engagement and Impact at Sentara Healthcare, said in the press release. “Through our partnership with the Federation of Virginia Food Banks, we have joined together to promote equitable access to healthy food for all.”

The grant funding from Sentara Healthcare will also enable the federation to launch a statewide awareness campaign throughout September to support Hunger Action Month. The campaign will focus on greater awareness of the effects of nutrition insecurity on Virginia families and allow member food banks to fundraise and deploy more resources into communities most significantly impacted by poor food access.

 

 

 

 

 

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

uva richmond

Elliott preparing Virginia offensive line for aggressive Illinois defensive front
Chris Graham
virginia defense

Virginia defense has to step up to defend big-time Illinois ground game
Chris Graham

Illinois tailback Chase Brown ran for 199 yards in the Illini’s 23-20 loss at Indiana last week. There’s the challenge for a Virginia defense that surrendered 170 yards on the ground in a 34-17 win over Richmond in Week 1.

william davis

Update: Albemarle County Police locate missing 80-year-old
Staff/Wire

William Davis has been located, according to Albemarle County Police.

brennan armstrong tony elliott

Elliott wants Armstrong to find a ‘happy balance’ between being aggressive, smart
Chris Graham
tony khan aew
,

The rise and impending fall of AEW: Tony Khan has no one to blame but himself
Chris Graham
augusta county courthouse

Augusta County Courthouse forum scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15
Rebecca Barnabi
football

ACC Football Power Rankings: Whose stock went up, whose went down, after wild Week 1?
Scott German
carolina panthers
,

Baker Mayfield era begins at Carolina: And it starts with him getting a shot at the Browns
Chris Graham
washington commanders
,

Washington Commanders look to former #2 pick Carson Wentz to right the ship at QB
Chris Graham
Kristen Carter Navy Staunton

Riverheads High School graduate provides support to Super Hornet in Navy
Crystal Graham
lamar jackson baltimore ravens
,

Lamar Jackson rolling the dice, appears set to play 2022 season in Baltimore without a new contract
Chris Graham
vt students bench wellness
,,,,

New initiative at Virginia Tech brings wellness resources to students’ doors
Crystal Graham
james madison university

JMU Showcase event seeks female entrepreneurs, vendors for Oct. 18 event
Crystal Graham
jonathan leech virginia
,

Good news for the Virginia offensive line: Jonathan Leech is available for Illinois
Chris Graham
vegetables crate food business

Sentara Healthcare gifts $500,000 to Federation of Virginia Food Banks
Rebecca Barnabi
NFL

How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Virginia | NFL Betting Guide
maxbarlow
cybersecurity ransomware attack

Staunton Public Schools at ‘heightened level’ as ransomware attacks target educational sector
Crystal Graham
Virginia Department of Emergency Management

Quarterly test of Emergency Alert System scheduled for Sept. 14
Rebecca Barnabi
NFL

How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Vermont | NFL Betting Guide
maxbarlow
NFL

How To Open An NFL Sports Betting Account In Utah | NFL Betting Guide
maxbarlow