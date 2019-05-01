Senior care center advice on caregiving for those with Alzheimer’s

Caregiving is not an easy thing, but taking care of a parent who is suffering from Alzheimer's brings its own set of challenges. Alzheimer's can lead to changes in behavior, capabilities, and mood, and a caregiver should be able to handle such changes.

Creating a Soothing Living Space

With the progression of Alzheimer’s, seniors tend to get a little frustrated with the changing circumstances. When they realize the task that they could easily do are becoming a challenge, they can become depressed, agitated, or angry.

Frustration increases as the condition worsen, making it important for the caregiver to know ways of soothing the senior. They should also be trying to prevent agitation. Seniors are different, but most of those suffering from Alzheimer’s can be soothed by having them in a quiet and calm environment. You should get rid of all distractions if you want them to focus. The distractions can be auditory, like the sound of radio or television, or visual, like clashing patterns or excess clutter. You should try creating a calm and quiet environment because it will help in minimizing frustration.

Making the Home Environment Safe

A soothing environment might not be enough when it comes to seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s. You should also ensure the safety of your loved one in order to prevent accidents and injuries. Seniors are at a higher risk of slipping and falling when there is an obstruction on the paths they walk on. Make sure the environment they are in is clutter-free. Remove unsecured rugs, extension cords, and anything that can trip them. You should also make it harder for them to find harmful tools, devices, and substances. Installing locks can be a good idea because it will help in preventing your loved one from stumbling upon a harmful item.

Using the Right Words

Communicating with a person with Alzheimer’s can be a challenge. They usually have a hard time parsing complex sentences or instructions with multiple steps. You need to adopt a certain speech style and pattern to communicate better with them. You should also give them the instructions step by step. You should also try phrasing questions in the “yes or no” format because this is easier to respond to.

Adopting a Schedule

Seniors suffering from Alzheimer’s usually respond better to daily schedule. The condition usually affects different parts of the brain, but it doesn’t affect the area responsible for following routines and learning, which means people suffering from Alzheimer’s are able to remember a schedule, even if they start losing their communicative skills and memory. The schedule can provide them with some familiarity when they feel confused or frustrated. A good and consistent diet can also help by promoting a healthy diet and healthy sleep and reducing sundowning.

The days, weeks, and months after diagnosis is done can be very challenging for both the families and seniors. The challenges can be made less stressful by getting caregivers who are experienced in Alzheimer’s care. A good home care assistance service will go a long way in helping your loved one manage their symptoms and live a better life.

Do not Argue

