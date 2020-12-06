Senate passes Spanberger bill to name Chesterfield post office after WWII code breaker

The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to pass Virginia Democrat Abigail Spanberger’s legislation to name a Chesterfield County post office after World War II code breaker and former Midlothian resident Dorothy Braden Bruce.

The bill now heads to President Trump’s desk to be signed into law.

Spanberger’s legislation honors the legacy of Bruce, who was recruited by the U.S. military during World War II to serve in a top-secret group of code-breaking women. Sworn to secrecy, Bruce’s unit worked to disclose the locations of Japanese ships in the Pacific, identify and intercept enemy supply movements, and protect the lives of American servicemembers.

Bruce passed away at the age of 99 last year.

“Dorothy Bruce was a true pioneer. Her selfless contributions to our country and the stories of her fellow women codebreakers are worth celebrating, and I’m proud to see this legislation clear the final step on its way to becoming law,” Spanberger said. “Dorothy’s courage, determination, and sense of duty embody the best of our district and our Commonwealth — and I’d like to thank every Member of the Virginia delegation for commemorating her remarkable life. With this legislation now heading to the President’s desk, I look forward to generations of Central Virginians — particularly young women and girls — being inspired by Dorothy Bruce’s example of trailblazing leadership, excellence, and service to others.”

Spanberger’s bill would rename the post office to the Dorothy Braden Bruce Post Office Building.

The post office is located at 1201 Sycamore Square Drive in Midlothian — near Spring Arbor Assisted Living, where Bruce lived.

