Senate passes Guzman bill to create alternative state hiring process for people with disabilities

An estimated one in 10 Virginians is living with a disability, but Virginia is currently lagging behind in its goal to increase employment of people with disabilities to 5 percent by 2023.

Per the most recent data on the subject, only 0.63 percent of state employees self-reported a disability.

The State Senate on Monday passed legislation introduced by State Del. Elizabeth Guzman to create an alternative state hiring process for people with disabilities.

“People in the disability community often face implicit bias in the interview process, and this bill will help ensure that the workforce of our state government is more inclusive and reflective of our population as a whole,” Guzman said. “This community has so much to offer our Commonwealth, which is missing out on their gifts. This bill will help us get on track.”

The legislation, which creates a non-competitive hiring process, is modeled after the federal government’s Schedule A program.

Guzman worked closely with Virginia APSE on the bill, which is supported by the Virginia Board for People with Disabilities, the disAbility Law Center of Virginia, The Arc of Virginia, and the National Federation of the Blind of Virginia.

