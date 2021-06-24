Senate passes Growing Climate Solutions Act

The U.S. Senate voted 92-8 to pass the Growing Climate Solutions Act, legislation led in the U.S. House by Reps. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07) and Don Bacon (R-NE-02).

The Growing Climate Solutions Act would create a certification program at the USDA to help solve technical entry barriers that prevent farmer and forest landowner participation in carbon credit markets.

Through the program, USDA would help connect landowners to private sector actors who can assist the landowners in implementing the protocols and monetizing the climate value of their sustainable practices.

“The Growing Climate Solutions Act is a tremendous opportunity to make carbon credits more accessible for farmers and producers in Central Virginia and across the country. Today, I am proud to see the Senate pass this legislation with overwhelming bipartisan support,” Spanberger said. “This bill is a terrific example of how members on both sides of the aisle can find common ground on addressing the major climate challenges we face.

“Our bill would break down longstanding barriers for farmers, ranchers, and foresters — and it would reward them for embracing smart practices that are good for the land and good for their bottom lines. I would like to thank Senators Stabenow and Braun for their strong leadership on this issue, and I am confident that the House Agriculture Committee will move quickly to advance our legislation to the floor of the House,” Spanberger said.

Spanberger and Bacon reintroduced the Growing Climate Solutions Act in April.