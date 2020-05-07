Senate fails to override Trump veto of Kaine Iran war powers resolution
The Senate failed, in a 49-44 vote on Thursday, to override President Trump’s veto of a proposed resolution to limit the president’s war powers with regard to Iran.
The vote did not reach the two-thirds threshold required to override a presidential veto. The resolution, introduced by Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., would prevent further escalation of hostilities with Iran without congressional authorization.
“A bipartisan majority of both Houses stood up and made clear that unless there is a carefully reached consensus in Congress that war is necessary, we should not send our troops into harm’s way. I’m hopeful that despite President Trump’s veto, the bipartisan support for this resolution will restrain his future behavior when the lives of our men and women in uniform are at stake,” Kaine said in a statement.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.