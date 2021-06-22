Senate fails to advance voter protection bill

The Senate failed to reach the 60-vote threshold required to advance S.1, For the People Act, a bill that would protect and strengthen the right to vote.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, a co-sponsor of the bill, released the following statement today.

“In recent years, we’ve seen states across the country enacting restrictive and discriminatory voting laws in a clear effort to make it harder for voters to make their voices heard at the ballot box,” Warner said. “It’s for this reason that I voted for this comprehensive voting rights bill. The bill would have expanded mail-in voting, increased early voting hours, strengthened the Voting Rights Act, created urgently needed federal standards to ensure no American is denied this fundamental right, and more.

“While the Commonwealth of Virginia has led the charge on voting rights by implementing many reforms found in this bill, too many states have refused to heed that call. We have an obligation to all those who risked their lives to protect this most fundamental of rights not to give up on this vital effort.”