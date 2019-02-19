Senate Democrats urge House ERA passage

Last month, the Virginia Senate passed the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) with broad bipartisan support. Since then, the Virginia House of Delegates has failed to bring the resolution to the floor.

Senate Democratic Caucus Chair Mamie Locke (D-Hampton) issued the following statement today urging the Republican leadership in the House of Delegates to bring the ERA to the floor for a vote.

“Despite bipartisan support for the ERA in the Senate, House Republicans continue to use stall tactics to prevent a floor vote on this resolution in the House of Delegates. What are they afraid of? It’s long past time for equal protections for all sexes to be written into the U.S. Constitution. I applaud House Democrats’ efforts to bring this legislation to the floor and I urge the House of Delegates to have the courage to stand with Virginia women and men and pass the ERA.”

If it passes, Virginia would make history as the 38th state to ratify the ERA.

