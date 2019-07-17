Senate Democrats report huge second quarter fundraising

Senate Democrats are highlighting their growing momentum in the second quarter fundraising reporting, which covers April 1-June 30, 2019.

“With the support of grassroots donors from across the Commonwealth, Senate Democrats are in an unprecedented position to compete in a record 36 districts statewide and win the majority this year. Our diverse slate of candidates are displaying their growing strength and momentum as they continue to outraise Senate Republican candidates quarter after quarter,” said Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus Executive Director Kristina Hagen. “Virginia Democrats are fired up and ready to win back the majority this year.”

Senate Democrats reported the following statistics:

Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus raised $659,538.22. This is $222,247 more than the Senate Republican Caucus.

The Senate Democratic Caucus had 574 grassroots contributions with an average grassroots donation of just $28.84. The Senate Republican Caucus reported just one grassroots contribution of $50.00 for the same period.

The Senate Democratic Caucus has more than $1.6 million cash on hand at the end of the second quarter, closing the gap to just a $100,000 difference from the Senate Republican Caucus. At the start of the second fundraising quarter, the Senate Republican Caucus had a $368,000 cash on hand advantage.

Senate Democratic campaigns raised a total of $1,333,271 during the month of June, $278,006 more than Senate Republican campaigns.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google