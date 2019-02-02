Senate Democrats reaffirm call for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Senate Democrats released the following statement reaffirming their call for Gov. Ralph Northam to resign.

“We stand with our colleagues in the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus in continuing to call for Governor Northam’s resignation. Regardless of personal relationships with Governor Northam, his past and recent actions have led to pain and a loss of trust with Virginians. He is no longer the best person to lead our state through the healing process. We feel it is in the best interest of the Commonwealth that he resign.”