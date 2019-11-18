Senate Democrats announce transition timeline ahead of 2020

Senate Democrats, who flipped two Virginia Senate seats in the 2019 elections to win a 21-19 majority in the Senate, are announcing a transition timeline that includes leadership elections, the formation of policy working groups, and a policy platform roll out.

Today began the pre-filing period where legislators will begin filing bills for the 2020 legislative session. Ahead of session, Senate Democrats will roll out the following announcements:

Wednesday, 11/20: Announcement of Senate Democratic leadership and policy working groups

Monday, 11/25: Announcement of policy working group participants

Early January, 2020: 2020 Policy Platform roll out

