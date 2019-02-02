Senate Democratic Caucus calls on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign

Published Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, 11:14 pm

senate democratsThe Virginia Senate Democratic Caucus released the following statement on Gov. Ralph Northam:

“After seeing the yearbook pictures that surfaced of Governor Northam today, we were shocked, saddened and offended. Virginia has a complicated racial history and past, and those pictures certainly reflect that. Black face was used to ridicule African Americans and the Klan was a source of terror and intimidation. The racism engendered by these images was real then and resurrected by these images today. We are beyond disappointed.

“The Ralph Northam we know is a pediatric neurologist, a dedicated public servant, and a committed husband and father. Nevertheless, it is with heavy hearts that we have respectfully asked him to step down.”

