Warner to discuss theatre, music industry at American Shakespeare Center

Sen. Mark Warner will hold a socially-distanced conversation with actors, board members and staff at the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton on Tuesday.

The aim of the conversation is to get ideas on what Congress can do to further support the theatre and live music industry and its workforce amid the economic crisis caused by the public response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As negotiations on a COVID-19 relief package continue, Warner will discuss how the Save Our Stages Act, a bill he co-sponsored, would help performing arts venues like the American Shakespeare Center stay afloat.

Earlier in the day, Warner will host a socially-distanced meeting with senior leadership at Shenandoah University for a discussion on the region’s response to COVID-19 and the challenges they face in preparing a new generation of health care professionals.

