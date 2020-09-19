Sen. Mark Warner to campaign with Qasim Rashid in Fredericksburg

First District Democratic congressional nominee Qasim Rashid will speak to voters at a social-distanced outdoor event alongside Sen. Mark Warner on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Celebration Stage at Pratt Park in Fredericksburg.

“Virginians start voting on Sept. 18, and the good news is it’s easier than ever. Virginians can vote early in-person, by mail, or in-person on Nov. 3,” said Sen. Warner. “I am proud to be on a ticket with Qasim and look forward to talking to voters about our shared values. We need smart, strong, and compassionate leadership and Qasim will bring those qualities to Congress.”

“I’m looking forward to this event,” said Rashid. “Since before he ever held elected office, Senator Warner has been an active voice on behalf of Virginians. He is extremely focused on helping people. In elected office he has provided a stellar model for bringing people together and getting things done.”

