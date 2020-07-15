Sen. Mark Warner on the UK decision to ban Huawei from its 5G network

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) weighs in after the United Kingdom announced its decision to ban Chinese equipment provider Huawei from its 5G wireless network.

“I welcome these developments in the UK and reiterate my hope that the Trump administration will begin to engage multilaterally with like-minded allies on promoting secure and competitively-priced alternatives to Huawei equipment. My bipartisan legislation, the United Strategic Allied Telecommunications Act, would be a major step in the right direction and I hope to see it included, fully funded, in the eventual defense authorization act.”

Sen. Warner, a former telecommunications entrepreneur, has been outspoken about the dangers of allowing the use of Huawei equipment in U.S. telecommunications infrastructure and that of U.S. allies. In January, Sen. Warner expressed disappointment in the UK’s decision to allow Huawei to help build its 5G wireless network – a decision that was reversed in today’s announcement.

Warner and a bipartisan group of leading national security Senators have introduced legislation to encourage and support U.S. innovation in the race for 5G, providing over $1 billion to invest in Western-based alternatives to Chinese equipment providers Huawei and ZTE.

Last year, he and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) warned the Trump Administration against using Huawei as a bargaining chip in trade negotiations, and urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reconsider Huawei’s inclusion in Canada’s 5G development, introduction and maintenance.

