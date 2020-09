Sen. Mark Warner casts his ballot as early voting kicks off in Virginia

Sen. Mark Warner voted early in-person on the first day of early voting in Virginia, casting his ballot at the voter registration office in his hometown of Alexandria.

Virginians can vote early in-person through Oct. 31. Voters can check their registration status, register to vote, and request an absentee ballot today.

For more information visit iwillvote.com.

