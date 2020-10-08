Sen. Mark Warner announces weekend travel to Fairfax, Ashland, Richmond, Henrico
Sen. Mark Warner will be attending a variety of Get Out The Vote events in Fairfax, Ashland, Richmond and Henrico over the coming days.
Friday, Oct 9
What: Greet Early Voters in Fairfax with Local Elected Leaders
When: 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
Where: Fairfax County Government Center, 12000 Government Center Parkway, Fairfax
What: Sen. Mark Warner Masked Meet-and-Greet with the Loudoun Dems
When: 4-5 p.m.
Sunday, Oct 11
What: Hanover Dems Socially-Distanced Rally
When: 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: 101 Thompson St, Ashland
Monday, Oct 12
What: Greet Early Voters in West Henrico with Rep. Abigail Spanberger
When: 9-9:30 a.m.
Where: Admin Building Annex 4305 E Parham RD Henrico
What: Greet Early Voters in Richmond with Rep. Donald McEachin
When: 9:45-10:15 a.m.
Where: 2134 West Laburnum Avenue Richmond
What: Greet Early Voters in East Henrico with Rep. Spanberger
When: 10:30-11 a.m.
Where: Room 100 3820 Nine Mile Rd Henrico