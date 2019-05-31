Sen. Emmett Hanger receives Healthcare Hero award

State sen. Emmett Hanger received the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s Healthcare Hero Award at a ceremony at Augusta Health on Thursday.

The award recognizes elected officials who have worked diligently to enhance Virginia’s healthcare delivery system and the ability of all who need care to access it in a timely manner in an affordable way. He is currently working on a program that will provide a system of help for those battling drug addiction or mental health.

The program, which includes a work requirement, would make healthcare accessible to these individuals.

