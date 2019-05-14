Sen. Emmett Hanger presented CBF’s 2019 Legislator of the Year Award

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) recently presented State Sen. Emmett Hanger (R-Augusta) with a 2019 Legislator of the Year award for his leadership in ensuring strong investment in farm conservation practices and other programs that reduce pollution to local streams and rivers.

“Sen. Hanger has long been a Virginia leader in both supporting farmers and restoring our waterways. This year he was instrumental in ensuring historic investment in farm conservation practices and support for other clean water programs,” said CBF Virginia Executive Director Rebecca Tomazin. “This leadership from Senator Hanger will help ensure Virginia stays on track for meeting its commitments to cleaner water for future generations.”

Hanger’s work as Co-Chair of the Senate Finance Committee was key to securing a record level of state investment in Virginia’s agricultural cost-share program, which helps farmers install conservation practices that benefit the economy and local waterways.

Hanger was also a champion in ensuring continued investment in the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund, which supports small and large counties and cities that put in projects to tackle the most difficult challenge to restoring waterways—reducing polluted runoff from developed areas. As a Virginia member of the Chesapeake Bay Commission, Senator Hanger also works to ensure effective coordination among regional states in restoring the Chesapeake Bay.

“The health of our environment and conservation of our lands is not a partisan issue. I am pleased to advocate for the promotion of these efforts while supporting our farmers and all who want to ensure our waters are clean, whether you live in the city or rural areas, “said Hanger. “The Chesapeake Bay Foundation has been a key force in helping promote legislation and funding to accomplish these goals and I thank them for their dedication and support.”

CBF’s Legislator of the Year Awards are presented to lawmakers who have made outstanding efforts in the General Assembly to improve the health and resources of Virginia’s rivers, streams, and the Chesapeake Bay. CBF also presented a 2019 Legislator of the Year award to Del. David Bulova (D-Fairfax) for his work to ensure Virginia’s programs to manage stormwater are effective, his support for the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund, and other environmental initiatives.

