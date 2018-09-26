Sellout expected for The Return: A Tribute to the Beatles at the Wayne Theatre

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The Return, A Tribute to the Beatles, performs your favorite Beatles songs at the Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro on Friday, Oct. 12 for one show at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $22 and are on sale now. More than half of tickets have already been sold to this show.

Event sponsored in part by Stephen and Sara Howlett, Jim and Kelly Hyson, and Jon and Bonnie Barlow.

The Return has crafted a truly authentic, entertaining, and very exciting show. And in doing so, the band not only delivers a near perfect reproduction of a live Beatles concert – they capture the very essence of the Beatles themselves. The Return got its start back in 1995 when four young friends got together to play their favorite Beatles songs just for the fun of it.

It wasn’t long before they played in front of an audience at the request of a friend and as it turned out, were very well received. That show – which was supposed to be a one time thing – led to another gig, which led to another and so on until the band found themselves playing on a regular basis. People are amazed at how much THE RETURN sounds and looks just like the Beatles.

For tickets or more information, call (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web