Selling timber? Learn about process at VSU workshops
There’s a lot to consider when selling timber, and landowners unfamiliar with the process could find themselves at a loss.
To help landowners navigate the process, the Virginia State University Small Farm Outreach Program is offering three workshops to share insight with farmers and landowners interested in selling timber.
Dr. Jerry L. Bettis Sr., Virginia Cooperative Extension forestry specialist at VSU, will lead the workshops. He will cover topics like selecting a professional forester for consultations, and understanding the local timber market and pricing.
The free workshops are open to the public and will be held Sept. 18 at the Appomattox County Extension office, Oct. 9 at VSU’s Randolph Farm Pavilion; and Nov. 6 at the Emporia/Greenville Extension office. Pre-registration is required. To register online, visit ext.vsu.edu/calendar. For more information, contact Bettis at jbettis@vsu.edu or 804-524-6967.
