Self-service options enhance flow of heavy transport across the Commonwealth

Crystal Graham
Last updated:

oversize load
(© warren_price – stock.adobe.com)

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation, announced today a new system for permitting oversize loads to travel the state’s roads and highways.

The new system, EZ Haul, is a streamlined, user-friendly replacement of the previous system for obtaining hauling permits.

Transport companies can expect:

  • Overall system enhancements and an improved permitting process;
  • Automated routing, including a robust map and larger routable road network;
  • Up-to-date construction, maintenance and other traffic restrictions; and
  • Increased self-issue capabilities.

“The end result of the new EZ Haul system is increased flexibility for heavy haul operators and a more efficient flow of goods and materials throughout Virginia,” said Linda Ford, Acting DMV Commissioner in a news release. “At the same time, enhanced tools for planning safe routes and minimizing infrastructure impacts are beneficial for all who drive in the Commonwealth.”

A hauling permit is a document that plans and authorizes movement of overweight and/or oversize vehicle configurations over the state highway system. Each permit contains routing information, travel regulations and safety requirements.

EZ Haul is a collaborative effort of DMV, VDOT and ProMiles Software Development Corporation.

More information on hauling permits, including access to the EZ Haul system, is available online.

