Self-service options enhance flow of heavy transport across the Commonwealth
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation, announced today a new system for permitting oversize loads to travel the state’s roads and highways.
The new system, EZ Haul, is a streamlined, user-friendly replacement of the previous system for obtaining hauling permits.
Transport companies can expect:
- Overall system enhancements and an improved permitting process;
- Automated routing, including a robust map and larger routable road network;
- Up-to-date construction, maintenance and other traffic restrictions; and
- Increased self-issue capabilities.
“The end result of the new EZ Haul system is increased flexibility for heavy haul operators and a more efficient flow of goods and materials throughout Virginia,” said Linda Ford, Acting DMV Commissioner in a news release. “At the same time, enhanced tools for planning safe routes and minimizing infrastructure impacts are beneficial for all who drive in the Commonwealth.”
A hauling permit is a document that plans and authorizes movement of overweight and/or oversize vehicle configurations over the state highway system. Each permit contains routing information, travel regulations and safety requirements.
EZ Haul is a collaborative effort of DMV, VDOT and ProMiles Software Development Corporation.
More information on hauling permits, including access to the EZ Haul system, is available online.