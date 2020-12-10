Self-forgiveness: How to move forward

Are you someone who’s still not over the past? Are you thinking of ways to move forward? If yes, then you are at the right place. Moving forward is not an easy task at all. It requires you to accept that you are ready to forgive yourself for something that happened in the past. What is the point of sticking to something that happened earlier? Get rid of it. Make sure to acknowledge your feelings, and don’t be too hard on yourself. Humans make mistakes, and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Have a look down below at a couple of ways to forgive yourself and move forward.

1: Make sure to focus on your emotions

Let’s start with the basics. The first thing you need to do is to focus on your emotions. We are the epitome of emotions, so it’s best if you give yourself some time. Accept your feelings and welcome them. Do not shut down yourself at all. We’re all human beings, and it is okay to feel this way. You have nothing to worry about at all.

2: Say it out loud

Sure, you made a mistake; however, that’s normal. There’s not a single human on this earth who doesn’t make any mistakes. Suppose you are struggling if letting go, to need to acknowledge what you did. Say it out loud. Tell yourself you did this and that you’ve learned something out of it.

This helps a lot when it comes to feeling light. You need to voice your thoughts. There is no point in torturing yourself while keeping it all bottled up inside. That is something you do not want.

3: Think of it as a lesson

There’s no point in torturing yourself regarding your mistakes. Now we are all aware of the fact that mistakes teach us lessons. No matter what the mistake, there’s always something we learn out of it. Make this a learning experience. Think of it as a life lesson that was good for yourself. Humans learn after experiences, and that is completely normal.

4: Talk to yourself

Another step towards self forgiveness is talking to yourself. You can either do this by writing it down or talking to yourself. This helps a lot when it comes to healing from something. When you’re writing down stuff, jot down the things you did and the lessons you learned out of them. Moreover, start writing down your qualities as well. This is a great way to move forward after boosting your confidence.

5: Don’t be too hard on yourself

You do not have to punish yourself for something that happened in the past. Don’t be too hard on yourself. There’s nothing you can do to change what happened; you can only learn out of it.

6: Get your mind straight

What happened is done. It’s time you get your mind straight and start thinking about what you want now. Do you want to apologize to the person you hurt? Do you want to come clean? Are you thinking of making amends? These are the things you need to ask yourself after hurting someone. Apologizing plays a huge role in self forgiveness. Make sure the person you hurt forgives you first, and only then you will be able to forgive yourself. This is how you can move forward.

7: Professional help

If nothing seems to work, you should consider getting professional help. Go for therapy and talk it out, work your therapist. Tell your doctor how you’re feeling, and the two of you definitely come up with a solution.

Story by Alex Hamilton

