Self-employed, gig workers eligible for unemployment

Published Monday, Apr. 20, 2020, 9:47 am

The CARES Act includes a provision of temporary benefits for individuals who are not eligible for regular/traditional unemployment insurance.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is available for people who are self-employed, independent contractors, gig economy workers, clergy and those working for religious organizations as well as others who may not be covered by the traditional unemployment insurance program.

Workers in these categories would have received a notification from the Virginia Employment Commission that they are not eligible for unemployment insurance.

Click here to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

More information is available on the VEC website.

Caution: it’s a bit confusing, when you read through it.

