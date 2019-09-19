SELC statement on Dominion offshore wind project

Published Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019, 7:49 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

earth new

Photo Credit: Sean K

Dominion Energy announced plans today for a new 2,600 megawatt, $7.8 billion offshore wind project. Will Cleveland, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, released this statement on the plans.

“Tapping into Dominion’s offshore wind lease area is unquestionably one piece of the Commonwealth’s comprehensive response to climate change. We believe Virginia can become a hub for offshore wind development across the eastern seaboard, but whenever a project is paid for by Virginians, it is imperative – regardless of fuel source – that we carefully scrutinize the project to ensure that unnecessary costs are not imposed in our transition to zero-carbon electricity. The price of wind power is expected to decrease dramatically in the U.S., just as it has in Europe over the past 20 years.

“While offshore wind’s future is bright in the Commonwealth, it is also critical to approach our energy planning comprehensively. We can’t determine whether this project is the right size or cost for Virginia, until we know Dominion’s plans for ramping down its fossil fuel fleet, cancelling the unnecessary Atlantic Coast Pipeline, and maximizing energy efficiency programs, which reduce customer bills and energy demands.”



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Subscribe

Augusta Free Press content is available for free, as it has been since 2002, save for a disastrous one-month experiment at putting some content behind a pay wall back in 2009. (We won’t ever try that again. Almost killed us!) That said, it’s free to read, but it still costs us money to produce. The site is updated several times a day, every day, 365 days a year, 366 days on the leap year. (Stuff still happens on Christmas Day, is what we’re saying there.) AFP does well in drawing advertisers, but who couldn’t use an additional source of revenue? From time to time, readers ask us how they can support us, and we usually say, keep reading. Now we’re saying, you can drop us a few bucks, if you’re so inclined.

 


augusta free press
augusta free press
augusta free press news