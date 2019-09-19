SELC statement on Dominion offshore wind project

Published Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019, 7:49 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Dominion Energy announced plans today for a new 2,600 megawatt, $7.8 billion offshore wind project. Will Cleveland, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, released this statement on the plans.

“Tapping into Dominion’s offshore wind lease area is unquestionably one piece of the Commonwealth’s comprehensive response to climate change. We believe Virginia can become a hub for offshore wind development across the eastern seaboard, but whenever a project is paid for by Virginians, it is imperative – regardless of fuel source – that we carefully scrutinize the project to ensure that unnecessary costs are not imposed in our transition to zero-carbon electricity. The price of wind power is expected to decrease dramatically in the U.S., just as it has in Europe over the past 20 years. “While offshore wind’s future is bright in the Commonwealth, it is also critical to approach our energy planning comprehensively. We can’t determine whether this project is the right size or cost for Virginia, until we know Dominion’s plans for ramping down its fossil fuel fleet, cancelling the unnecessary Atlantic Coast Pipeline, and maximizing energy efficiency programs, which reduce customer bills and energy demands.”