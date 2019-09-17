SELC: Northam sets clear carbon reduction goals for Virginia

Gov. Ralph Northam announced an Executive Order that will reduce the Commonwealth’s carbon emissions and move the state’s electricity goal to 30% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% carbon-free by 2050.

“Gov. Northam’s announcement today shows real leadership on climate change in the face of its absence at the federal level. It’s time for this kind of cost effective, smart and modern solution to bring Virginia into the future. A key piece to addressing climate change is to convert our power sector to renewable energy. Today’s plan does that by complimenting Virginia’s regulation to directly reduce carbon emissions from coal and gas power plants with investment in clean energy in Virginia that will ensure efficient, in-state, low-cost electricity. The general assembly has so far thwarted any attempts to directly address climate change, which threatens Virginians from Hampton Roads to the Shenandoah Valley. We look forward to working with all lawmakers in the 2020 General Assembly session to see the wisdom of proposals that address climate change, reduce electric bills and grow jobs in Virginia,” said Will Cleveland, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center.