Seijas struggles in 10-5 FredNats loss

Published Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, 10:35 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Fredericksburg Nationals saw an early lead slip away in a 10-5 loss to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Thursday night.

Starter Karlo Seijas (L, 3-10) allowed a career-high nine hits over 3.2 innings, though he extended his league lead in innings pitched to 79.2 on the season. A six-run fourth broke things open for Fayetteville as they won their second game of the six-game series.

Onix Vega put the FredNats in front in the first, sending a two-run double down the left field line against Fayetteville starter Jayson Schroeder. The FredNats were their own worst enemy in the next three innings, grounding into a pair of double plays and getting picked off twice.

The Woodpeckers tied the game in the second on a two-run single from Nate Perry, and added another run in the third when Jake Randa threw wildly home on a Nerio Rodriguez single to score Jordan Brewer from second base. In the fourth, RBI doubles from Michael Sandle and Kobe Kato were followed by a two-out, two-run homer from Brewer to bounce Seijas from the game. Amos Willingham entered, but fell victim to another two-run homer from Victor Mascai to put Fayetteville ahead 9-2.

Back-to-back RBI singles from Zach Cornell and Braian Fernández in the sixth got the FredNats a bit closer, and Fernández scored Cornell from second on another RBI single in the eighth. But that would be all the Fredericksburg offense could muster against the Woodpeckers bullpen, as Fabricio Reina (W, 2-4) and Carlos Calderon (S, 1) combined for 6.0 solid innings of relief.

The FredNats continue their series against the Woodpeckers on Friday. First pitch from Segra Stadium is scheduled for 6:30, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:15 on the FredNats Baseball Network.