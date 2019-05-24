Security executives join new Virginia Tech Fellows Program

These nonresident fellows will expand Virginia Tech’s presence and impact through externally focused events that drive the technology and policy debate in security and through mentorship of Hume Center students.

Members of the inaugural cohort are:

Reggie Brothers is executive vice president and chief technology officer at Peraton, former undersecretary of Homeland Security for Science and Technology, and former deputy assistant secretary of Defense for Research.

Chris Cummiskey is the former acting undersecretary of Homeland Security for Management, and former chief information officer for the State of Arizona.

Paul Girardi is vice president for cybersecurity at AT&T Government Solutions.

Chris Marzilli is executive vice president at General Dynamics responsible for the information technology and mission systems businesses.

Luke McCormack is the former chief information officer for the Department of Homeland Security, with prior service leading information technology for the Department of Justice, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Customs and Border Protection.

Vice Admiral Peter Neffenger (USCG, ret.) is the former administrator of the Transportation Security Administration and former vice commandant of the United States Coast Guard.

Sue Ramanathan is the senior counsel for the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and former deputy assistant secretary of Homeland Security for Legislative Affairs.

John Saad is partner and national security sector leader at Guidehouse.

Fellows will hold adjunct faculty appointments, and the first cohort of fellows’ appointment extends until Dec. 31, 2020.

“Virginia Tech is honored to have such a distinguished cadre of executives join the inaugural cohort of our security fellows program,” said Hume Center interim executive director Eric Paterson. “Each brings a unique set of experiences, perspectives, and relationships that can help amplify the university’s presence and impact on critical issues.”

The Hume Center cultivates the next generation of security leaders through advanced research and experiential learning programs that engage over 400 students per year. Education programs focus on experiential learning, scholarships, internships, and career opportunities in the security sector. Research programs engage student researchers in mission-relevant projects with security agencies.