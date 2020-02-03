Secretariat 50th birthday celebration planned for March 28

The resounding beat of Secretariat’s hooves pounding the track have not faded in the hearts of many equine enthusiasts.

Fifty years after the legendary 1973 Triple Crown champion was born at The Meadow in Caroline County, Secretariat is still recognized as one of the greatest horses in Thoroughbred racing history. The Meadow Event Park will pay tribute to Secretariat at a 50th birthday celebration on March 28.

Fans can enjoy meeting celebrity members of the Secretariat team; visits with Groundshaker, a great-great granddaughter of Secretariat; tours of The Meadow’s historic barns and the galleries in Meadow Hall and children’s activities.

Attendees can purchase a half-day or full-day ticket. Full-day admission includes an evening cocktail reception and a champagne toast at Secretariat’s foaling shed. Additional Secretariat-related events will be held in Ashland March 27 and 29.

Leeanne Meadows Ladin, Secretariat tourism manager and historian at The Meadow Event Park, said the celebration “will be a gallop down memory lane as we relive the glory days of this beloved American icon and the farm and family who produced him. We know fans are coming from all over the country, and they can expect a richly memorable experience befitting this milestone occasion.”

Ticket information will be posted soon at MeadowEventPark.com/visit-us/secretariat50.

