Second round of Albemarle County Community Lift Grant opening

Applications are now open for the second round of the Albemarle County Community Lift Grant, a support initiative for local non-profits that have been impacted by the COVID-19 response and continue to provide services to the community.

All non-profits (501c3 or 501c6) that fall into one or more of the categories below are invited to apply.

To begin the application process, applicants must submit an inquiry form. All inquiries must be submitted by Monday, Oct. 19. Applications will be considered based on the extent of the COVID-19 response’s impact to the organization and by how the grant funds would be used to serve Albemarle County residents.

Non-profits eligible to receive funding must serve community needs around food, shelter, financial security, or childcare.

Non-profits can apply for awards up to $50,000 towards lost revenues.

The Albemarle County Community Lift Grant Program is funded through an allocation of the CARES Coronavirus Relief Fund received by Albemarle County from the state.

