Second report of police impersonator in Augusta County

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second report of a police impersonator in the Eastside Highway area.

The second report was received on Friday, July 26, at 9:45 p.m. A female Augusta County resident reported that she was traveling north on Eastside Highway when a large, dark-colored sedan activated a blue flashing light and attempted to pull her over.

The female contacted the Augusta County Emergency Communications Center to verify the legitimacy of the “traffic stop” and was notified that no law enforcement members from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office or Virginia State Police were attempting to make a traffic stop in the area of Eastside Highway.

The female reported the impersonator followed her for approximately five minutes before the suspect continued past her on Eastside Highway heading north. Converging legitimate deputies were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described only as a large, dark-colored sedan, with a cheap, or low powered blue flashing light.

Anyone with information on this incident is requested to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at (540) 245-5333.

