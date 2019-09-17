Second public input session for draft sign ordinance

Resident feedback and input is needed on proposed changes to Harrisonburg’s sign ordinance.

Harrisonburg’s Planning and Community Development Department is inviting members of the public to attend a panel discussion on the proposed sign ordinance on Wednesday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. at City Hall in Room 11. The first public input session on this topic was held Jan. 17, followed by a public comment period that ended Jan. 31.

Since that time, staff has reviewed the comments and made further updates to the ordinance.

The proposed new sign ordinance comes as a result of the Supreme Court decision Reed v. The Town of Gilbert, which determined localities cannot regulate signage based upon the content of the sign. The changes made to the sign ordinance include addressing any content-based language, providing the option for temporary signs, and adjusting the ordinance to be more reader friendly. The proposed sign ordinance would replace the current sign ordinance.

All members of the public are invited to attend the panel discussion, which will start promptly at 4 p.m. Information regarding the proposed sign ordinance and panel discussion can also be found at www.HarrisonburgVA.gov/sign-ordinance-update.

Comments on the proposed sign ordinance will be accepted until Sept. 27 and can be submitted by emailing Rachel.Drescher@HarrisonburgVA.gov.