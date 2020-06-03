Second print run of #artfeltTHANKS yard signs will be available June 12

Published Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020, 11:12 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The first signs printed in the #artfeltTHANKS project out before the signs could be printed. The second group of signs should be available around June 12, so there’s still time for people to order at valleyarts.org/artfeltthanks.

“The arts are vital to our lives,” ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden said. “We especially realize that importance during this crisis, when our hearts are lifted – and connected – through visual and performing arts experiences shared online when we can’t be together.”

Through #artfeltTHANKS, local artists use their talents to thank those putting their lives on the line during these demanding times. Proceeds from yard sign sales will be split equally between artists and the RMH Foundation Crisis Response Fund.

Arts Council of the Valley and Rockingham Fine Arts Association (formerly Spitzer Art Center) are collaborating with Riner Rentals on the project.

Participating artists are Bahir Badry, Angus Carter, Gayle Hatcher Driver, Barb Gautcher, Zach Gesford, Jeff Guinn, Brenda Hounshell, Kathleen Johnston, Tyler Kauffman, Lana Lambert, Elwood Madison, Keith Mills, Morgan Fink Paixao, Emily Quesenberry, Karen Robertson, Viktoriya Samoylov, Ashley Sauder Miller, Katie Schmid, Brandy Somers and Joshua Leland Yurges.

Artist stipend sponsor is Riner Rentals. Print sponsors are Bank of the James, GreeneHurlocker PLC, HCPS Fine Arts, and Truck It.

Yard signs are available for online purchase ($25 each) at valleyarts.org, where sign pickup/delivery information is available.

“The #artfeltTHANKS project is a way to use the arts to express our deep appreciation for the people who are caring for us and keeping our community rolling right now,” said RFAA Director and lead artist Ashley Sauder Miller, “while also providing some income for artists, who are among the many people who’ve been negatively impacted by the economic fallout from COVID-19.”

“The project is a perfect way for all of us to support the local artists who make our community a wonderful place to live, while also thanking the frontline heroes keeping us healthy and safe during this unprecedented time,” Riner Rentals owner Paul Riner said. “The real heart behind this project is for artists to be supported, neighbors working on the front lines to be thanked, and our community to celebrate both groups.”

For more information, visit valleyarts.org.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments