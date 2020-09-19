Second-half turnovers costly for Duke in 26-6 loss to Boston College in ACC home opener

Published Saturday, Sep. 19, 2020, 7:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

After looking good for three quarters in a tough season-opening loss at #10 Notre Dame last week, Duke took a step back in Week 2, plagued by turnovers in the second half in a 26-6 home loss to Boston College.

Boston College (1-0) had quarterback Phil Jurkovec finish his day 17-of-23 for 300 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Sophomore wide receiver Zay Flowers recorded 162 yards and a touchdown to lead the Eagles’ offense.

Duke quarterback Chase Brice went 23-of-42 for 217 passing yards and two interceptions.

Duke travels to Charlottesville next weekend for a matchup with Virginia in Scott Stadium. The game is slated for a 4 p.m. start and will be broadcast by the ACC Network.

Related

Comments