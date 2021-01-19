Second-half surge lifts ETSU over VMI

A program record 16 three-pointers by host ETSU lifted the Bucs past VMI by a 92-81 score in a Southern Conference rescheduled game Monday night at Freedom Hall in Johnson City.

VMI (7-7, 2-3) and ETSU (7-5, 3-1) traded baskets for the entirety of the opening half as the Bucs earned a slight 39-36 advantage going into the break. The teams continued the trend early in the second half with the game knotted at 53 apiece with 14:34 to play after Kamdyn Curfman scored on a fast break layup.

The Bucs then went on a 21-6 run to take its biggest lead of the contest following three consecutive treys, including one by David Sloan to put ETSU up 74-59 with 7:27 to play.

VMI was able to cut it back to single digits but could come no closer than 83-76 after a Greg Parham free throw with 2:01 left. The Bucs played clock management the rest of the way to hold on for the league victory.

Parham finished the game with a team-high 27 points, his fourth consecutive 20-point game. Jake Stephens nearly finished with a second straight double-double as he ended up with 19 points and nine rebounds. Curfman and freshman Tre Bonham both finished with 13 points apiece.

ETSU’s Ledarrius Brewer led the Bucs with 23 points while Damari Monsanto added 19. Sloan (18) and Serrel Smith, Jr. (15) also ended with double digits.

The Keydets turn around quickly with a SoCon home game Wednesday night as league-leading Furman visits Lexington for a 7 p.m. tip at Cameron Hall.

