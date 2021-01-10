Second half run pushes Rhode Island past VCU, 83-68

Sophomore guard Bones Hyland’s 24-point performance was not enough for VCU in an 83-68 loss to Rhode Island Saturday night at the Stuart C. Seigel Center.

Junior guard KeShawn Curry chipped in 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting for the Black and Gold (9-3, 2-1 A-10).

Rhode Island (6-6, 4-2 A-10) went on a 17-2 scoring run over more than six minutes in the second half to take a commanding 71-56 lead with 7:05 left. Fatts Russell punctuated the decisive run with a step-back three-pointer as the shot clock expired.

VCU will travel to Washington, D.C. to take on George Washington 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The game will air on ESPN+ and NBC Sports Washington.

