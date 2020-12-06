Season’s first snowfall expected overnight: Check 511 for road conditions

VDOT is preparing for the season’s first snowfall overnight, with up to an inch of snow forecast to fall across the region early Monday morning.

Drivers may encounter slick conditions during the storm. VDOT crews will be on the roads in the early morning hours Monday.

VDOT is urging residents and travelers to pay close attention to weather forecasts and road condition reports since conditions may vary greatly within a relatively short distance. Higher snow accumulations are forecast near the Blue Ridge Mountains and to the east generally along Interstate 64.

Less snow is expected to the north, although areas near the mountains will likely see more snow.

During the storm drivers should reduce speed, increase following distance and be particularly alert for freezing conditions on bridges, overpasses and roads at higher elevations like I-64 and U.S. 250 crossing Afton Mountain in Albemarle County and U.S. 33 crossing Swift Run Gap in Greene County.

Use VDOT’s free 511 tools to find out about road conditions along the route.

Snowplows spread a mix of sand and salt to improve traction and help melt the precipitation as it falls. If the snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will begin pushing the slushy mix off the roadways.

VDOT crews will work around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable.

