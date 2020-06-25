Season ticket renewals for defending hoops champ Virginia begin July 6

Season ticket renewals for still-defending national champion Virginia men’s basketball begin Monday, July 6, with a priority ordering deadline set for Aug. 14, UVA Athletics announced Thursday.

Fans who did not hold season tickets in 2019-2020 may request to join the new season ticket waitlist online at UVATix.com. Click here to place a new season ticket request.

On May 7, Virginia Athletics announced a Fans First Ticket program for 2020-21 athletics events. This program was developed to provide flexibility, safety and assurances to fans in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Men’s Basketball Ticket and Parking Fans First Guarantee

If a scheduled men’s basketball event for which tickets and reserved parking have been sold is not played during the 2020-2021 academic year, fans who purchased tickets from the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office may choose from four options:

Sport’s Operational Budget – Donate the refund to the sport’s operational budget via the Coaches 10 initiative.

Athletics Master Plan – Donate the refund to the Virginia Athletics facilities master plan.

Credit – Receive an account credit applied to a future ticket / parking purchase.

Refund – Receive a refund for the value of the game(s) canceled

In the event Virginia Athletics is unable to operate at full capacity, season ticket holders will receive the first opportunity to attend games and seat locations will be selected in Virginia Athletics Foundation Priority Points order.

Digital Ticketing

Men’s basketball tickets will move to digital delivery for the 2020-2021 athletics season to reduce the number of physical touchpoints with tickets at athletics venues. Reserved parking passes will be delivered separately.

Support of Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation is vital to the operating budget of the athletics department, including the more than 750 student-athletes who compete in 27 varsity sports.

Ticket Sales and Service

If you have questions regarding men’s basketball season ticket renewals or the Fans First Program, please contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office. While working remotely, fans may send an email anytime to uvatickets@virginia.edu or Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., contact the ticket staff by phone (800-542-8821), text (434-924-8821) or live chat.

Information from Virginia Athletics

