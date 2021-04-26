Searchers find body in Shenandoah National Park: Believed to be missing teen

Published Monday, Apr. 26, 2021, 5:37 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The body of a male believed to be Ty Sauer, a teen from New Jersey who had been reported missing last week, was discovered by searchers in Shenandoah National Park on Monday.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Manassas for positive ID and determination of cause of death.

The remains were found in the park at 2:55 p.m. about 2.5 miles from the boundary in Rappahannock County and about 2 miles from where he was last seen on April 22.

Related

Comments