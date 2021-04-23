Search underway in Shenandoah National Park for missing New Jersey teen-ager

Shenandoah National Park personnel are conducting a search for Ty Sauer, 18, of New Jersey, who was last seen on the evening of April 22 near mile 35 on Skyline Drive.

Sauer is 6’3” and weighs 187 pounds. He has short, dirty blonde hair, brown eyes, and he wears glasses. He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue pajama bottoms, and white sneakers when he left his home.

Anyone with information about Sauer’s whereabouts should call 1-800-732-0911.

