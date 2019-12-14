 

Search ongoing for missing Augusta County teen

Published Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, 4:15 pm

Augusta CountyThe Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen Saturday at approximately 8:55 a.m. at his Staunton home.

Zachary W. Clatterbaugh, 17, is 6’3”, 200 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown plaid shirt.

He left home on a gray mountain bike, headed toward the Staunton Mall.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
