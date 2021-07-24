first bank  

Search for missing woman over with discovery of body in Shenandoah National Park

Augusta Free Press

Published Saturday, Jul. 24, 2021, 4:10 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Julia Christine Devlin
Julia Christine Devlin. Photo courtesy Shenandoah National Park.

The search for Julia Christine Devlin has been suspended after the discovery of a body believed to be the missing Charlottesville woman on Saturday morning.

A body was found in extremely steep and rough terrain in the Shenandoah National Park at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Devlin had last been seen on July 14. Her vehicle was discovered wrecked and abandoned in the park on July 17.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for positive ID and determination of cause of death.


Augusta Health Augusta Free Press Kris McMackin CPA
augusta free press news
Augusta Free Press