Search for missing woman over with discovery of body in Shenandoah National Park

The search for Julia Christine Devlin has been suspended after the discovery of a body believed to be the missing Charlottesville woman on Saturday morning.

A body was found in extremely steep and rough terrain in the Shenandoah National Park at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Devlin had last been seen on July 14. Her vehicle was discovered wrecked and abandoned in the park on July 17.

The body is being transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for positive ID and determination of cause of death.