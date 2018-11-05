SDDA presents Sparkles and Sweets 2018

Staunton Downtown Development Association presents Sparkles and Sweets 2018 on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 6-9 p.m.

Visit City National Bank Courtyard on Central Avenue for a shopping bag and DJ Mark Allen Dance Party sponsored by Project Grows.

Sunspots Pavilion on Byers Street has shopping bags and MIX 93.1. Strolling are Fiddler Zac, Valley Harmony Chorus, Mary Baldwin’s Baldwin Charm and Bella Voce. Stop by Staunton Antiques and enjoy the sounds of Nadine Chase Jazz Ensemble.

Stop by the Clocktower Convenience and catch a ride with Classic Carriage or find a *carnation station and pick up a free flower donated by Rask Florist. Shop, stay and play at your favorite stores and enjoy the best of the season.

Beverley Street will be closed for the event, and no on-street parking will be permitted, from 6-9 PM. StauntonDowntown.org for details and the SparkleCAM from LingoNetworks.

This year, for the first time, many business are partnering with their neighbors so you can get enjoy more of the businesses in Downtown. For example, Shenandoah Valley Brewing, located on Beverley Street, has invited Stacks Food and Catering, located at the American Hotel, to provide food sampling and create awareness for both businesses. A complete list of partnering businesses is in the listing, below.

A list of all the participating businesses and map will be available at the Sunspots Pavilion, City National Bank and at several participating stores on the day of the event. See stauntondowntown.org for a sneak peek at the map and or visit LingoNetworks/SparkleCam.

WHEN: November 9, 2018 | 6pm – 9pm

WHERE: Throughout Downtown Staunton

Participating Locations and Activities

Sunspots Pavilion | Mix 93.1 | Swag bag handouts with coupons Sunspots Studios & Glassblowing | 202 South Lewis Street | chocolate fountain | Glass Blowing

*Carnation Station Wilderness Adventure | 50 Middlebrook Avenue | refreshments Byers Street Bistro | 18 Byers Street | S’mores Fondue | 2 Specialty Sweet drinks from bar The Wine Cellar | 8 Byers Street | D&L Donuts | wine tasting Pufferbellies Toys and Books | 15 West Johnson Street | assortment of desserts Reunion Bakery & Expresso | 26 South New Street | sampling Shakespeare Gifts | 35 South New Street | refreshments Staunton Augusta Art Center | 20 South New Street | Art for Gifts Opening Cranberry’s Grocery & Eatery | 7 South New Street | $1 champagne | *Carnation Station Medieval Fantasies Company | 10 South New Street | Chocolate roses with purchase of $25 or more Wares on Beverley | 34 East Beverley Street | *Carnation Station Ali & Co. | 110 East Beverley Street | *Carnation Station | $20 off (1) Hour of services Nanny June Vintage | 112 East Beverley Street | refreshments Cocoa Mill Staunton | 114 East Beverley Street | refreshments The By and By | 140 East Beverley Street | refreshments Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum | 20 North Coalter Street | refreshments Zynodoa Restaurant | 115 East Beverley Street | refreshments Heifetz International Music Institute | 107 East Beverley Street | Cello music by Ana Abrantes Heirloom Home | 105 East Beverley Street | Sweet Nan Cakes | *Carnation Station Jude’s A Fine Emporium | 101 East Beverley Street | Firkin Pie Company Shenandoah Pizza & Tap House | 19 East Beverley Street 17 East Beverley Antique | 17 East Beverley Street | refreshments Cherish Every Moment: 13 East Beverley Street | 10% of All Holiday Decor (excluding vendor items) Yelping Dog Wine: 9 East Beverley Street | Paris Cake/Table 44 | *Carnation Station Design @ Nine Women’s Boutique | 7 East Beverley Street | Nu-Beginning: The Store Black Swan Books | 1 East Beverley Street | Crucible Coffee Baja Staunton | 9 West Beverley Street | refreshments H. L. Lang & Company Jewelers | 11 West Beverley Street | Ox Eye Vineyards | *Carnation Station | K-cup hot cider | wrapped chocolates Staunton Books | 13 West Beverley Street |refreshments Staunton Antique Center & Artisan Loft | 19 West Beverley Street | Nadine Chase Jazz Clocktower Restaurant & Bar | 27 West Beverley Street | Live music in dining room, Apple Cider Donuts and Warm Apple Cider | *Carnation Station Clocktower Convenience | 29 West Beverley Street | refreshments Classic Carriage | Carriage rides | intersection of Central Avenue and Beverley Street Lingo Networks | 23 North Central Avenue | SparkleCam sponsor | coffee, hot cocolate, desserts

35 City National Bank | 38 North Central Avenue | DJ Mark Allen | swag bag handout with coupons

Shenandoah Valley Brewing Company | 103 West Beverley Street | Stacks Food & Catering | live music The Crowels Stuart Hall School | 107 West Beverley Street | Music, cookies, and sparkling cranberry punch | *Carnation Station Staunton Olive Oil Company | 126 West Beverley Street | *Carnation Station Ware House Miniatures | 16 West Beverley Street |refreshments Beverley Cigar Shop | 2 East Beverley Street | Sparkling cider Crown Jewelers | 6 East Beverley Street | *Carnation Station | set up wish list ~ get $10 gift card

45 Redwood & Co. | 10 East Beverley Street | refreshments

Latitudes Fair Trade Store | 16 East Beverley Street | Mill Street Body & Soul makeup station | *Carnation Station Diane and Company dancing in front of Golden Tub Gingersnaps: A Children’s Boutique | refreshments

*Carnations from Rask Florist | 5 East Frederick Street

